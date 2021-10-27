Apollo Proton Cancer Centre receives Platinum Certification from the IGBC

Scripting a survival
Apollo Proton Cancer Centre (APCC) on Wednesday announced that it has become the first hospital in Tamil Nadu to receive the Platinum Certification from the IGBC (Indian Green Building Council).
APCC received the awards for Green Healthcare Facility – Platinum Certification for providing the best of Indoor Environmental Quality, Sanitisation & Hygiene, Water Conservation, Energy Efficiency and eco-friendly concepts.
IGBC Green Healthcare Facilities Rating System is designed for sub-centre, primary health centre, community health centre, district hospitals, clinics, private hospitals and medical institutions. The rating programme enables the designer to apply green concepts and reduce environmental impacts that are measurable. The platinum award has been given to APCC for their global leadership model.
“I am glad that APCC Chennai is leading by example. It is Tamil Nadu’s first hospital to receive the IGBC Platinum Certification. Apollo Hospital in Navi Mumbai has also recently received the Platinum certification; which goes on to prove that we are adopting best practices across our group hospitals and will strive to introduce more green initiatives across our centres,” Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chair, Apollo Hospitals, said in a press release.
