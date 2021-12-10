Apollo TeleHealth bags ISO certification from BSI

The Shah of Mahindra
Apollo TeleHealth (ATH), the largest multi-specialty telemedicine network in the world, has been granted ISO 13131:2021 certification by the British Standards Institution (BSI).
ISO 13131:2021 belongs to a class of standards that provides flexible, general guidelines that support innovation in healthcare.
"We invest heavily in quality programmes and this certification recognises our industry leadership in developing and deploying user-friendly technological solutions and the high standard for medical services across our platform," Prathap C Reddy, Founder and Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group told newspersons here on Friday.
Apollo has become the "first ever" organisation in the world to attain the certification.
According to Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, as early as 1999, Apollo Hospital adopted Information and Communication Technology through the telemedicine platform.
Apollo TeleHealth (ATH) is the oldest and largest multispecialty telemedicine network with more than 13 million lives touched.
Today, ATH has emerged as India's single largest turnkey provider in the area of telemedicine with over 800 public health centres, 100 franchised teleclinics and point of presence through 350,000 common service centres.
