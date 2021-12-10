Companies

Apollo TeleHealth bags ISO certification from BSI

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on December 10, 2021

ISO 13131:2021 belongs to a class of standards that provides flexible, general guidelines that support innovation in healthcare

Apollo TeleHealth (ATH), the largest multi-specialty telemedicine network in the world, has been granted ISO 13131:2021 certification by the British Standards Institution (BSI).

ISO 13131:2021 belongs to a class of standards that provides flexible, general guidelines that support innovation in healthcare.

"We invest heavily in quality programmes and this certification recognises our industry leadership in developing and deploying user-friendly technological solutions and the high standard for medical services across our platform," Prathap C Reddy, Founder and Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group told newspersons here on Friday.

Apollo has become the "first ever" organisation in the world to attain the certification.

Telemedicine platform

According to Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, as early as 1999, Apollo Hospital adopted Information and Communication Technology through the telemedicine platform.

Apollo TeleHealth (ATH) is the oldest and largest multispecialty telemedicine network with more than 13 million lives touched.

Today, ATH has emerged as India's single largest turnkey provider in the area of telemedicine with over 800 public health centres, 100 franchised teleclinics and point of presence through 350,000 common service centres.

Published on December 10, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like