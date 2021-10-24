Apollo Tyres expects two-wheeler business to hit Rs 1,000-crore by next year

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Apollo Tyres has said that the company's two-wheeler business will touch Rs 1,000 crore by next year from around Rs 650 crore right now, as the demand for aftermarkets grows, especially from the rural areas.
“We are not into OEMs where the margins are less…we are only in the aftermarket and that keeps our margins better, and very soon by end of next year two-wheelers will be a Rs 1,000 crore business from around Rs 650 crore now,” Satish Sharma, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA), Apollo Tyres, told BusinessLine.
He said the company’s strategic focus is at the premium-end of the market, where margins are high. “We are now at almost six-lakh tyres a month as compared to zero three-four years back (for two-wheelers), and we have around 8 per cent of the market. The penetration in the rural areas is also good,” Sharma said.
The company on Saturday launched the premium European brand, Vredestein in India. The Vredestein brand of tyres will be manufactured at facilities in India, and will cater to the premium and luxury segment in passenger cars, while the two-wheeler tyres from the brand would cater to the growing superbiking segment in India.
While Vredestein Ultrac Vorti would cater to premium luxury sedans such as Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Land Rover and Volvo, Vredestein Ultrac would cater to premium hatchbacks and sedans such as Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Baleno, the company said.
The two-wheeler tyres from Vredestein, Centauro NS and ST, will cater to the entire sport touring and super sports range of motorcycles such as BMW, Ducati, Aprilia, Triumph, Kawasaki, Suzuki, Honda and Yamaha, it said.
Apollo Tyres had acquired the Netherlands-based company 12 years back and so far was catering to the export markets, especially in Europe and the US.
"It will definitely strengthen our offerings in the passenger vehicle and two-wheeler segments in India. The import restrictions on tyres imposed by the government recently, made a strong business case for us to bring the Vredestein brand to India for the high-end cars and motorcycles. Our R&D teams have customised these tyres to provide the best safety and driving experience for Indian conditions,” Sharma said.
Apollo Tyres will use its existing network of business partners, especially premium tier-I counters, to sell the Vredestein brand of tyres, he said, adding that going forward, the company may consider setting up specialist counters for the Vredestein brand.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...