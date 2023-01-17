Apollo Tyres Ltd has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Telangana government to set up its second Digital Innovation Centre in Hyderabad. The first is in London.

The MoU was signed by Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (IT and Industries and Commerce), and Neeraj Kanwar, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Apollo Tyres Ltd, in Davos (Switzerland) on the sidelines of the annual World Economic Forum on Tuesday.

The Digital Innovation Centre will use technologies like IoT, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), robotic process automation (RPA), and blockchain to develop new business models, a statement from the Ministry of Industries said.

“The DIC will drive significant efficiency gains and agility in the company’s supply chain, besides improving manufacturing efficiencies and achieving sustainability goals,” a company executive said.