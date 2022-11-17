Leading tyre maker Apollo Tyres said its factory at Oragadam near Chennai was awarded the coveted Deming Prize, which is considered to be a gold standard of quality.

The Deming Prizewas bestowed upon Apollo Tyres’ Chennai Plant, among the largest manufacturing facilities in Asia, for achieving outstanding performance by practising Total Quality Management (TQM), utilising statistical concepts and methodologies based on the company’s excellent business philosophy and leadership, said a statement.

“In keeping with our resolve towards customer centricity and business excellence, we committed to the TQM journey more than a decade ago. The Deming Prize is a testimony of our relentless effort and ability to deliver the best in terms of quality and experience to our customers,” said Satish Sharma, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA), Apollo Tyres Ltd.

Highly automated and equipped with advanced manufacturing practices, Apollo Tyres’ Chennai Plant is servicing multiple Indian and global OEMs. Built over 128 acre-site, the factory can produce about 850 tonnes of tyres per day. This plant has seen an investment of ₹5,000 crore to date and produces high-end radial tyres for passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

