Apollo Tyres Q3 net down 50% at ₹224 crore

Apollo Tyres on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹224 crore for the third quarter ended December, down 50 per cent year-on-year (YoY) compared with ₹444 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

However, consolidated revenue from operations was up 10 per cent at ₹5,707 crore ( ₹5,195 crore).

The company said it had an operating profit of ₹743 crore (₹1,030 crore).

“Despite the headwinds, we have seen a healthy growth in the third quarter, contributed by a strong performance in the European operations and exports out of India. Considering the cost inflation, which is likely to continue in the near term, we intend to take further pricing actions at the opportune time, along with other cost control measures,” Onkar Kanwar, Chairman, Apollo Tyres, said.

The company continues to expand its product range and footprint across key markets, to align with the robust demand momentum going forward, he added.

Shares of Apollo Tyres closed at ₹225.50 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday, up 2.90 per cent from the previous close.