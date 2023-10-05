In a strategic move, Apparel Group India said it’s expanding its brand portfolio with the introduction of two international brands – Anne Klein and Herschel Supply Co. The products of these brands will be exclusively made available on Myntra.

Abhishek Bajpai, CEO of Apparel Group India Pvt Ltd, expressed, “The expansion of Apparel Group India’s retail footprint across the nation underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional shopping experiences to the evolving tastes of Gen Z and Millennials. We continue to bridge the gap between global fashion and consumers with the introduction of the latest launches of Anne Klein and Herschel Supply Co.”

American brand Anne Klein is known for its curated range of fashion essentials including handbags and accessories. Herschel Supply Co. is known for its signature backpack, duffel bags and travel accessories.

Tushar Ved, President of Apparel Group India Pvt Ltd, added, “This strategic expansion reflects our commitment to delivering the best of international fashion to India. We believe that Anne Klein and Herschel Supply Co. will resonate strongly with our discerning Indian consumers. This move not only enhances brand diversity but also opens new avenues for Indian shoppers to access their favorite American brands right here in India.”

