Fashion and lifestyle conglomerate Apparel Group has partnered with Shoppers Stop, to expand the presence its fragrance brands - Bath & Body Works - into the Indian market.

Abhishek Bajpai, CEO of Apparel Group India Pvt Ltd., said, “We are excited about the prospect of this alliance, which will enable us to introduce our brand Bath & Body Works’ products to a wider audience across India. We firmly believe that this collaboration will not only benefit both companies but also play a significant role in driving the growth of the Indian beauty market.”

Biju Kassim, Customer Care Associate and CEO, Beauty, at Shoppers Stop, commented, “With the introduction of Bath & Body Works in our stores exclusively, we are set to enhance our beauty offering significantly. This launch in the city of Kolkata, with its beauty conscious community and rich cultural heritage perfectly aligns with our mission of delivering premium products from a renowned brand like Bath & Body Works to the beauty enthusiasts in the region.”

Shoppers Stop stock trades at ₹679.50 on the NSE, down by 0.50 per cent at 2:16 pm on Monday.

