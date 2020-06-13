APPL looks to ramp up its packet tea business

OnePlus 8 Pro: Finally a flagship, not a flagship killer
Wireless charging, water resistance, and an improved camera setup seem to say ‘shut up already: we have it ...
Amalgamated Plantations Private Ltd (APPL), an associate company of Tata Consumer Product Ltd (TCPL), is looking to ramp up its packet tea business in the eastern and north-eastern parts of India. Plans are afoot to launch more product variants, particularly in the specialty and organic tea segments, and strengthen its distributor network.
According to Vikram Singh Gulia, MD & CEO, APPL, the company is in the process of revamping its e-commerce site. Once that is done in the next one or two months, it would be looking to tap the digital marketing channel to push its packet tea sales.
“APPL started its packet tea business somewhere in the second half of 2018 and we primarily cater to the eastern and north eastern markets, which are relatively low in terms of tea consumption as compared to the north or western India. However, we clocked a little over 1 million kg (mkg) of sale under the packet tea business last year and this year we are looking to sell close to 2 mkg,” Gulia told BusinessLine.
The company has engaged a brand team for its packet tea business and is also looking to revamp e-commerce site to push online sales. Gulia is optimistic that e-commerce would give the company the leverage to reach out to its consumers and help earn better margins.
APPL primarily has three brands for packet tea – Hathikuli which sells specialty and organic teas; Majuli Mist is the premium and mass premium brand, and Anshi for ready-to-drink teas targeted at the millennials.
“We are going to add more blends and variety under organic, specialty and other segments. We are also looking at launching custom made teas for consumers,” he said.
The aim would be to increase packet tea sales to 10-12 mkg in the next five-to-seven years.
According to industry sources, the packet tea market is estimated to be close to ₹10,000 crore, and is currently dominated by brands such as Tata Tea, Brooke Bond and Wagh Bakri. The segment has been steadily growing backed by favourable demographic factors such as rise in disposable income and increasing health consciousness.
A number of bulk tea producers have been trying to enter into packet tea business to improve profitability and de-risk portfolio.
The current year is likely to be challenging for most tea companies, particularly in North India, since their production is estimated to be lower by around 140-150 mkg this year as the plucking activities had come to a standstill between March 25 and April 13 on account of the countrywide lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic.
APPL, which is estimated to be the second largest producer of tea in the country with an annual production capacity of 44 mkg (own production and outsourcing from small tea growers put together), also witnessed a 50-55 per cent drop in production between March and May this year. While its own production up to June 8 is down at 1.2-1.3 crore kg (2-2.5 crore kg last year), outsourcing from STGs is also lower at around 65 lakh kg (2 crore kg last year).
The company has 25 estates spread across Assam (21) and Dooars (4) in West Bengal.
APPL, which also has a Spice Park in Assam, is in talks with its parent company — TCPL — to explore the possibility for forward integration of spices, primarily pepper and turmeric.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Wireless charging, water resistance, and an improved camera setup seem to say ‘shut up already: we have it ...
Two new earphones from Xiaomi -- Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and Redmi Earbuds S -- offer quality listening ...
Handling the organisation’s ‘resources’ in a ‘humane’ manner is the way forward for HR
Himachal Pradesh postmen delivered pension at doorstep during the lockdown
Want to take the passive investing route through index funds? Here’s what you need to know while making the ...
The two-wheeler major is well-placed to cash-in on rural demand, value segments
Even as Mahindra & Mahindra (including MVML) posted a loss of ₹3,255 crore for the quarter ended March ...
A study by Princeton University researchers discovered 15 different types of devious tricks used by e-commerce ...
Liquor stores are back in business; your favourite watering holes could be next. And if you end up drinking ...
A blowout in an oil well, followed by a blaze, in Assam’s Tinsukia district brings disaster to an ...
A new book by journalist Nadeem Farooq Paracha charts the historical and political journeys of Sufism in ...
Film-maker Shoojit Sircar on his first OTT release, lockdown cooking and eating mangoes in an orchard during a ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...