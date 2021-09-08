Apple car chief joins Ford

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Ford Motor Company has named Doug Field as the company’s chief advanced technology and embedded systems officer.
Prior to joining Ford, Field served as VP, Special Projects, at Apple, where he was heading the tech giant’s efforts to build an autonomous vehicle titled Project Titan.
Previously, he had served as the VP of Mac hardware engineering. Leaving Apple in 2013 to become Tesla’s chief vehicle engineer, he was senior vice-president, Engineering, at Tesla, where he had overseen the development of the Model 3 sedan. He left Tesla in 2018 and had rejoined Apple.
11.2 million passenger cars sold in 2020 had level 2 autonomy driving features: Report
He will now join Ford and report to Ford President and CEO Jim Farley, helping with the company’s Ford+ growth plan.
“Field will partner closely with Hau Thai-Tang, Ford’s chief product platform and operations officer, to create the next generation of Ford’s connected products and experiences at the foundation of the Ford+ growth plan,” Ford said in an official release.
“Field will lead Ford’s efforts to develop the next-gen Blue Oval Intelligence tech stack to deliver smart, connected vehicles and services that improve over time through constant updates,” it added.
‘Who will be held accountable in case of driverless car accidents?’
The executive will oversee the company’s Embedded Software and Hardware organisation currently consisting of vehicle controls, enterprise connectivity, features, integration & validation, architecture & platform, driver assistance technology and digital engineering tools.
Field's exit is the latest hiccup for Apple’s ambitions to make an autonomous car. It began its efforts in 2014 and has undergone multiple shifts in leadership over the years. As per reports, it was still in the early stages of the project as of January this year.
“We’re grateful for the contributions Doug has made to Apple and we wish him all the best in this next chapter,” an Apple spokesperson said in a statement as quoted by The Verge.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
From cauliflower cakes, sushi cakes to prawn cakes, international and regional cuisines have a range of ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...