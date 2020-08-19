Apple launches launches two global radio stations

Apple on Tuesday announced two new live global radio stations on Apple Music while renaming its flagship global radio station Beats 1 to Apple Music 1.

Apple will be offering two additional radio stations to Apple Music users — Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country.

Apple Music Hits will features popular music from the ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s while Apple Music Country will focus on country music.

Apple Music Hits will be led by hosts Jayde Donovan, Estelle, Lowkey, Jenn Marino, Sabi, Nicole Sky and Natalie Sky, and George Stroumboulopoulos (“House of Strombo”), along with special shows from Ari Melber and others.

The station will also offer exclusive shows from artists such as Backstreet Boys, Ciara, Mark Hoppus, Huey Lewis, Alanis Morissette, Snoop Dogg, Meghan Trainor, Shania Twain, and others.

Apple Music Country’s talent roster includes hosts Kelleigh Bannen, Ty Bentli, Bree, Alecia Davis, Ward Guenther, Nada, and Tiera, plus weekly shows from Ashley Eicher and Kelly McCartney.

It will also offer new exclusive shows from artists such as Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, BRELAND, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Morgan Evans, Florida Georgia Line, Pat Green, Willie Jones, Chrissy Metz, Midland, Rissi Palmer, The Shires, Carrie Underwood, and Morgan Wallen, alongside exclusive shows from legendary producers and songwriters like Dave Cobb, Jesse Frasure, and Luke Laird, and journalist Hunter Kelly.

Apple Music 1 will be focused on pop culture with artist-led programming who can release new music, break news, and speak directly to their fans through the station.