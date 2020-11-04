AppleFlyer, Facebook release joint report on ways to capitalise on festival season

AppsFlyer, the global attribution leader, today released a joint report with Facebook titled ‘The Essential Guide to the Indian Festive Season 2020’.

The report analysed mobile app consumer behaviour and provides guidance on app marketing tactics in India in the months leading to Diwali 2020 and the festival season that extends beyond it.

According to the report, brands across shopping and food & drink verticals are expected to gain from the boom in digital adoption and the expanded mobile market.

The report said that social media is a massive opportunity for brands as the festival season approaches.

Also read: Banks offer competitive rates to woo home buyers

For the report, the companies analysed 500 apps and 720 million installs over a specified period to gauge the shift in customers’ online shopping behaviour.

Nitin Chopra, Industry Head, Ecommerce at Facebook India, said in an official statement: “India’s fast-growing digital population of 500 million plus drives a significant surge of online activity during the festival season.”

He added: “With 400 million Indians on the Facebook family of apps, we play a key role in the consumer path-to-purchase. As marketers leverage the increased consumer spending in the festival season, maintaining business momentum beyond Diwali will be top of mind for them. Continued sharp focus on acquisition and retention strategies will be critical and can lead to higher frequency and ARPU.”

Sanjay Trisal, Country Manager for AppsFlyer India, said: “The markets have fundamentally shifted from offline to online as a majority of consumers are trying to avoid public places. This is further going to spike during the festival season with people trying to break the monotony of being confined to their homes.”

He added: “Our data shows that there is a strong intent from consumers to use, buy, and pay for goods and services this festival season, and apps are now the de-facto platforms where consumers spend their time and make purchases. The right mix of user acquisition and retargetting will be the key to success for app marketers this festive season and beyond.”

Also read: Retailers take the online route to banish Covid fears

The report noted that the pandemic has been a watershed moment for the app ecosystem as it altered consumer behaviour and boosted online shopping.

The report added that online shopping witnessed a significant uptake during the lockdown and improved retargetting conversions by 31 per cent in Q3 2020 as compared to Q3 2019.

Facebook chalked out key recommendations for brands to bank on the festival season and beyond. These include strengthening new user acquisition by optimising media, growing the user base by preventing uninstalls and encouraging ‘window shopping’, and updating catalogs and planning campaign budgets in advance.