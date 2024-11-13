AptarGroup Inc, a firm involved in drug and consumer product dosing, dispensing and protection technologies, held the groundbreaking ceremony of its new pharma plant in Taloja, near Mumbai. The facility will help Aptar meet the growing demands of the domestic pharmaceutical industry, the company said, without divulging details.

Sanjay Kapote, President of Aptar Pharma India and Southeast Asia said, in the last 10 years, the company had achieved consistent growth on the back of its products, regulatory expertise and knowledge of patient needs. “The plant in Taloja will further strengthen our ability to efficiently deliver high-quality, innovative products and reinforces our commitment to investing in the pharma end markets,” he said, adding that they were exploring acquisitions in the segment.

The new facility, adjacent to the existing facility open in 2023, will expand the company’s existing footprint in the region while adding additional local production of several technologies, including Aptar’s pressurized metered-dose inhaler (pMDI) valve, breath-actuated devices and single-dose nasal sprays, the company said.

Aptar is also looking for potential acquisitions and partnerships with IP (intellectual property) driven, pharma packaging companies to continue the expansion of its drug dosing, dispensing and protection offerings, it added. .

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit