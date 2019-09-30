APTEL approves transfer of Prayagraj Power ownership to Resurgent Power

APTEL has approved transfer of ownership of Prayagraj Power Generation Company Limited (PPGCL) to Resurgent Power Ventures Pte Ltd, but without any reduction of adopted tariff.

Resurgent is a joint venture between Tata Power International Pte. Ltd, ICICI Bank, Kuwait Investment Authority and State General Reserve Fund of Oman set up to acquire assets in the Indian Power Sector

Prayagraj Power owns and operates a 1980 MW (3X660MW) coal based thermal power project in the state of UP and had become an NPA due to financial and operational stresses.

Resurgent was selected as the successful bidder in resolving this stressed asset and had signed a Share Purchase Agreement with the Lenders for acquisition of 75 er cent shares of PPGCL.

Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD of Tata Power said, “This judgment of APTEL is a positive development for power sector and specifically for resolution of stressed assets. The APTEL judgement protects economic viability of stressed assets post resolution, thus providing certainty for the bidders who wish to participate in the resolution process of stressed assets in the future.”