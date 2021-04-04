APTransco to develop power infrastructure to connect Rayalaseema, coastal Andhra

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
APTransco is developing power infrastructure to connect Rayalaseema and the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh. The infrastructure is aimed at transmitting power generated by solar parks of AP Green Energy Corporation (APGECL).
APGECL is in the process of setting up 10,000 mw of solar capacity with 6100 MW coming up in the phase I. This move is expected to help increase the overall power supply reliability and quality level in the State and provide economic benefits to power sector and State as well.
For evacuation of power from the 10,000 MW solar power plants, planned for supply of 9 hours free power during day time to the agriculture services, the APTransco has prepared the transmission evacuation scheme with an outlay of Rs 1349 crore. This will help evacuation of power from 6100 MW solar power plants in phase-1. As part of the evacuation scheme, new power transformers are going to be commissioned in 400 kv Talaricheruvu, Jammalamadugu and Uravakonda substations and construction of new 220 kv switching stations are proposed at Mudigubba and Pendlimarri.
APTransco is laying special focus on improvement of the network and working on interconnection of electric power networks to supply power 24x7 by interconnection of regions. It has proposed a 400 KV line from 400 KV Talaricheruvu substation to 400 KV Podili sub-stations which interconnects the Rayalaseema and Coastal regions.
The State government has mandated APGECL to set up a huge solar power capacity in the Rayalaseema region, where the demand for power is less than the generation. The power has to be exported using the Power Grid network. To avoid this, the Transco has proposed to interconnect Rayalaseema and Coastal regions to transmit excess solar power, generated by APGECL solar parks, between the two regions.
Further, bus reactors were commissioned at 400 kv substations at Hindupur of Anantapuram district, Podili of Prakasam district and Rachagunneri of Chittoor district to address the over voltage problems of the 400 kv lines. This in turn helps in reducing the inter-state reactive power drawls and will avoid the penalties on that account.
