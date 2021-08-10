Aptus Value Housing Finance raises ₹834 crore from anchor investors

Retail-focussed housing finance company Aptus Value Housing Finance India said that it has raised ₹834 crore from 21 anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale, which is open for public subscription on Tuesday.

In a press release, the Chennai-based mortgage lender said it has allocated 2,36,26,500 shares at ₹353 per share aggregating to ₹834 crore to the anchor investors on Monday (August 9).

The company said it has allocated a total of 20,115,942 shares to 12 foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) for approximately ₹710.1 crore. The allottees include Capital Research, Genesis, Neuberger Berman, Nomura, Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS), Steadview, Ward Ferry, and Aberdeen.

Nine domestic investors (including three mutual funds, five AIFs and one life insurance company) were allocated a total of 35,10,558 shares for approximately ₹123.9 crore. The domestic investors include Axis Mutual Fund, DSP Mutual Fund, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, IIFL Group and Premji.

Last week, Aptus Value Housing Finance announced that its Initial Public Offer (IPO) will be open for subscription between August 10 and 12 and the anchor book will be open one working day prior to the issue opening date, i.e. August 9.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares of ₹500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) up to 6,45,90,695 equity shares by existing shareholders, including promoter and few other investors.