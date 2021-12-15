Aragen acquires Pune-based company Intox

)

Global contract research player Aragen Life Sciences will acquire Pune-based product safety research firm, Intox Pvt Ltd for an undisclosed sum, a statement said.

Aragen Life Sciences has signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition, which will expand its end-to-end integrated discovery and development platform for the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, animal health and agrochemicals industries.

Also, the acquisition will expand Aragen’s geographical footprint in India from its current research and manufacturing facilities at Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Visakhapatnam and a biologics facility in California, US.

Manni Kantipudi, CEO, Aragen Life Sciences, said, “This acquisition is in strategic alignment with our long-term vision to be a ‘one-stop’ integrated discovery, development and manufacturing partner to our customers. We can, now, rapidly and seamlessly, advance promising molecules for our customers, from early discovery to Investigational New Drug (IND) submissions, making Aragen one of the few global CROs that can advance programs from “concept- to- clinic."

The acquisition will further enable Aragen to conduct safety assessment studies from a Good Laboratory Practice (GLP)- certified facility for submission to regulatory agencies such as the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the United States Environment Protection Agency (USEPA), the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and others globally.

GLP certified pre-clinical contract research organization (CRO), Intox with test facilities in Pune has conducted more than 15,000 GLP studies for global clients which include large and mid-sized customers across pharmaceuticals, biopharmaceuticals, plant protection, nutraceuticals, and medical devices.

Dr Narendra Deshmukh, co-founder and Director, Intox Pvt Ltd. said, "With over two decades of expertise, Intox is one of the most reputed GLP facilities in the country, trusted for the high-quality data generated by our scientists, which has helped our customers receive approvals from national and global regulatory agencies such as USEPA, USFDA, European Commission amongst others."