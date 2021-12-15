Aragen acquires Pune-based company Intox

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
)
Global contract research player Aragen Life Sciences will acquire Pune-based product safety research firm, Intox Pvt Ltd for an undisclosed sum, a statement said.
Aragen Life Sciences has signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition, which will expand its end-to-end integrated discovery and development platform for the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, animal health and agrochemicals industries.
Also, the acquisition will expand Aragen’s geographical footprint in India from its current research and manufacturing facilities at Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Visakhapatnam and a biologics facility in California, US.
Manni Kantipudi, CEO, Aragen Life Sciences, said, “This acquisition is in strategic alignment with our long-term vision to be a ‘one-stop’ integrated discovery, development and manufacturing partner to our customers. We can, now, rapidly and seamlessly, advance promising molecules for our customers, from early discovery to Investigational New Drug (IND) submissions, making Aragen one of the few global CROs that can advance programs from “concept- to- clinic."
The acquisition will further enable Aragen to conduct safety assessment studies from a Good Laboratory Practice (GLP)- certified facility for submission to regulatory agencies such as the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the United States Environment Protection Agency (USEPA), the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and others globally.
GLP certified pre-clinical contract research organization (CRO), Intox with test facilities in Pune has conducted more than 15,000 GLP studies for global clients which include large and mid-sized customers across pharmaceuticals, biopharmaceuticals, plant protection, nutraceuticals, and medical devices.
Dr Narendra Deshmukh, co-founder and Director, Intox Pvt Ltd. said, "With over two decades of expertise, Intox is one of the most reputed GLP facilities in the country, trusted for the high-quality data generated by our scientists, which has helped our customers receive approvals from national and global regulatory agencies such as USEPA, USFDA, European Commission amongst others."
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
Dusting off a forgotten technology that promises to aid hydrogen production, cut emissions to net-zero by ...
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The story of FC Barcelona’s ascent and descent
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...