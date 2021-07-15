Aragen Life Sciences partners Skyhawk Therapeutics to develop novel small molecule therapeutics

Aragen Life Sciences (formerly GVK BIO) has announced that it has been selected by Skyhawk Therapeutics, a leader in the development of small molecule therapeutics that correct RNA expression, as its partner in India.

Through this collaboration, Aragen, a Contract Research and Development Organization (CRDO) headquartered in Hyderabad, will provide Skyhawk with various discovery chemistry and biology service solutions.

This partnership is focussed on accelerating Skyhawk’s research pipeline.

“At Aragen, we believe that in every molecule is the possibility for better health. It is with this spirit that we look forward to leveraging Aragen’s 20 years of discovery research expertise to help Skyhawk advance the development of its novel small molecule therapeutics targeting some of the world’s most intractable diseases,” said Manni Kantipudi, CEO, Aragen.

Aragen Life Sciences with a team of over 3,100 professionals, and through a network of sites around the world, offers integrated platform to advance customer programmes from discovery through commercialisation for both small molecules and biologics.