Aramco to boost oil output capacity to 13 million barrels/day

Bloomberg | Updated on March 11, 2020 Published on March 11, 2020

Saudi Aramco will boost its oil production capacity to 13 million barrels a day from 12 million, the company said in a statement Wednesday.

The state producer will make the increase after being directed to do so by the country’s energy ministry, it said.

Saudi Arabia
