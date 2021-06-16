Arbitration award: Dr Reddy’s asked to pay $46.25 mn to Hatchtech in US

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
An arm of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd in US has been asked to pay $46.25 million towards milestones, interest and fees) to Hatchtech Pty Lt in an arbitration award.
It was isued by the International Center for Dispute Resolution, USA, they Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s informed BSE.
The payment award was in relation to the asset purchase agreement entered into between the parties in 2015.
On July 27, 2020 the Company had announced the receipt of an approval of XEGLYZE (abametapir) lotion, 0.74 per cent, a 505(b)(1) NDA by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA)
“Such approval triggered the contractual pre-commercialization milestone of $20 million payable to Hatchtech Pty Ltd. which is included in the above mentioned award and has already been accounted for and charged off in the Company’s financial statements for the financial year 2020-21,” Dr Reddy’s said.
The company is exploring all legal options to challenge the award, the intimation to the exchange said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
A 10,000-strong group of women has been spreading awareness about Covid-19 and the need for a jab
An abiding commitment to learning and a spirit of self-discovery turn young leaders into industry doyens
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
Economist Arvind Panagariya’s tribute to his father who made a life against all odds and opened a world of ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...