ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel completes acquisition of Bhander power plant

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India has completed the acquisition of Bhander Power Plant in Hazira, Gujarat from Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company.
Bhander, a natural gas-based thermal plant with an installed capacity of 500 MW, will remain captive to the company’s steel manufacturing facility at Hazira.
Commissioned in 2006, Bhander began commercial operations in 2008 and was purchased by the company under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Securities Interest Act.
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, a 60:40 joint venture between L N Mittal-owned ArcelorMittal and Japan-based Nippon Steel Corporation, was formed to acquire the stressed Essar Steel of the Ruias.
Earlier this month, ArcelorMittal India was selected as the preferred bidder for an iron ore mine licence in Odisha following an auction process facilitated by the State government. The Thakurani block in Keonjhar district has estimated reserves of 179.26 million tonnes and will contribute to the company’s long-term raw material requirements.
Once licence is awarded, ArcelorMittal India will seek the requisite clearances and mine development and production agreements, before commencing mining operations.
Dilip Oommen, CEO, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, said the deal is to secure captive power and commodity supply chain with rising production.
Efforts to become increasingly self-reliant, in this case through the procurement of a key energy source in Gujarat and an iron ore rich reserve in Odisha, form part of the company’s medium-to-long term strategy to grow production capacity in India, he added.
