ArcelorMittal-Nippon Steel India commits ₹273 cr towards green initiatives

Steel major ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, has committed ₹273 crore for various environmental initiatives including zero liquid discharge system at its Hazira steel complex in Gujarat, the company informed.

The zero liquid discharge system, which is being set up at a cost of Rs 77 crore, will cover the entire Hazira plant having a total length of 14 kilometers. This will enable AM/NS India in eliminating liquid waste by enabling reuse of the entire treated effluent with RO units.

The contracts for civil works have been awarded, and the company expects the system to be ready by March 2023, a company statement said. The plants covered in the first phase include Steel Making Plants 1 and 2, Hot Strip Mill, CRM-DSC, ASU, DRI-5-6, COREX 1-2, Plate mill, and INOX cryogenic Air Separation Unit (ASU).

Environmental improvement

"We have undertaken various environmental improvement related projects which are in line with the global steel manufacturing standards," said Santosh Mundhada, Executive Director at AM/NS India.

AM/NS India has also finalised an environment improvement roadmap plan that will entail an expenditure of ₹173 crore in the initial phase. "This includes measures to reduce the ambient dust level by installing various air pollution control measures in the plants, besides road strengthening, deployment of more sweeping machines on the material handling roads, etc," the company said.

Additionally, AM/NS India is also expanding the green belt within the Hazira plant complex by planting 3.60 lakh trees this year at a cost of ₹12 crore. "The plant’s greenbelt area will cross 33 per cent when the tree plantation campaign ends by December. The increased greenbelt will also help in controlling the ambient dust level," said Mundhada.

AM/NS India is looking to make maximum use of natural gas and use coal with low sulphur content to mitigate sulphur emissions.

Earlier, the company had announced expansion of its steelmaking capacity at Hazira from 9 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 18 MTPA with ₹45,000 crore investments.