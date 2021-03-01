Companies

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India in pact to upskill staff

Our Bureau. Mumbai | Updated on March 01, 2021 Published on March 01, 2021

To sponsor B.Tech Process Engineering degree at BITS Pilani

 

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani, to provide a sponsored B.Tech Process Engineering degree through Work Integrated Learning Programme without the need for a career break.

Facilitated through digital infrastructure over three-and-a-half years, the higher education programme will help strengthen employees’ technical knowledge and prepare them to work more efficiently through this skill upgradation opportunity, said the company in a statement.

The course is spread across seven semesters and would be conducted digitally by BITS, Pilani, faculty. The course also provides enlisted employees easy access to the institute’s online modern laboratories, libraries and recorded lectures on all relevant topics.

Practical learning

 

As part of the course, one semester would be dedicated to practical learning through projects.

Anil Matoo, Chief People Officer, AM/NS India, said the unique skill upgradation opportunity has been designed and implemented by AM/NS India to further strengthen the competencies of engineers and ensure seamless operations at the manufacturing plants.

