ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India logs record output of 7.23 mt in FY20

Office Buzz: Video-chat fatigue sets in
In a WFH world where everybody is Zooming or Hanging Out, the inevitable has happened. Video chat fatigue is a ...
Less than a year after taking over the stressed Essar Steel asset, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India has attained record production in the financial year ended March 2020.
The company has managed to achieve this despite challenging economic conditions, including the fallout of the Covid pandemic, in the March quarter.
Crude steel production was up 5 per cent last fiscal at 7.23 million tonnes (mt) against 6.92 mt logged in the previous year.
During the year, the company’s blast furnace set a new benchmark in productivity through in-house innovation, which enabled it to operate consistently over its rated capacity.
Pellet production increased 9 per cent to 11.63 mt (10.63 mt).
As with many other countries, India’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus led to a nationwide lockdown from March 25. Though the government designated steel production as an essential service, constraints on the movement of people, logistics and downstream industries forced a significant cut in production to prevent build-up of surplus inventory. The company was impacted by weakening demand from large steel-consuming sectors such as automotive and construction.
Dilip Oommen, CEO, AM/NS India, said despite price and demand volatility, the company made strides to improve overall performance and operational efficiency.
The record production would have been even better if not for the Covid impact on domestic and global steel demand towards the end of March, he added.
“We have undertaken steps to achieve stability in operations and drawn detailed planning to ramp up operations when the situation improves, while meeting customer needs,” he added.
In a WFH world where everybody is Zooming or Hanging Out, the inevitable has happened. Video chat fatigue is a ...
IAS officers have been at the front line of the fight
Despite initial productivity gains, we could be overrating the benefits of ‘work from home’
The AIISMA app incentivises users to share data about Covid-19 and more
An explainer on what happened in the contract - who made money, who lost and how SEBI and MCX could have been ...
Flexi deposits and sweep options help you earn more, even as they give instant access to the funds
Finance Act, 2020 tightened the existing provisions for those who have not been filing income tax returns.
Retail and HNI investors can access the sales proceeds in minutes
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...