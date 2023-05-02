ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, signed an MoU with the Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) of Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani to leverage their MBA Manufacturing Management Programme for some of its professionals.

The agreement will help the joint venture’s engineers get access to higher education opportunities in manufacturing management without having to take a career break.

The MBA Manufacturing Management is a four-semester Work Integrated Learning Programme, with online classes conducted during the weekends.

“The learners can learn at their own pace. They can also attend the lectures from any location using digital technology solutions. They will also be able to access recorded lectures later,” a statement said.