ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel to produce new value added products at Hazira

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India plans to set up a new Cold Rolling Mill to produce high-end value added products at its Hazira plant in Gujarat.

The work to set up the modern CRM has already begun and expected to be completed in 2024. It will comprise of a pickling line and tandem cold rolling mill with two million tonne per annum capacity and continuous galvanizing and annealing line of one mtpa capacity, which will produce cold rolled and highly resistant steel coils processed with aluminum-silicon coating.

Advanced steel solutions

The Al-Si coating will be India’s first line providing these advanced steel solutions.

This apart, it will also put up a 0.5 mtpa each of continuous galvanizing line coated flat steel for exposed automotive panels and continuous galvanizing line for industry segments.

The project is part of ₹8,500 crore downstream expansion planned by the company.

With the latest technologies and innovations, these steel products will deliver increased energy efficiency, optimized zinc consumption and the highest level of corrosion resistance, leading to greater sustainability in the steel production process, said the company.

Dilip Oommen, CEO, AMNS said the new processing lines are designed to produce new-age value added steel, embedding the most demanding quality standards. Some of the products will be produced for the first time in India, thus reducing reliance on imports, he added.