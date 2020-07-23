ArcelorMittal starts iron ore mining in Odisha

ArcelorMittal India has commenced mining operations at Thakurani iron ore mine in Odisha. The mine has reserves of about 179 million tonnes and will supply key raw material to AM/Nippon Steel India.

The block has an annual production capacity of 5.5 mt, which can be scaled up to 8 mt. Its reserves can be increased once detailed exploration is complete, said the company in a statement on Thursday.

In February, AMIPL was selected as preferred bidder for the Thakurani iron ore mine following an auction process conducted by the Odisha government, in which AMIPL agreed to pay a 108 per cent premium per tonne, besides other royalty and duties.

Dilip Oommen, CEO, AM/NS India, said the ore produced at the mine will feed AM/NS India’s steel manufacturing facilities and support long-term ambition to grow production capacity in India with a secure, integrated supply chain.

Over time, he added the mine and plants in Odisha will be connected through a slurry pipeline, which ensures both cost effective and environmental-friendly mode of mineral logistics.