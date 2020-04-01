ArcelorMittal to contribute ₹100 crore to PM CARES

The world’s largest steel producer, ArcelorMittal, which has a presence in India through two joint ventures, plans to contribute ₹100 crore to Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES Fund.

The two joint venture companies — AM/NS India, a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, and HMEL, a partnership between Hindustan Petroleum and Mittal Energy Investments — will contribute ₹50 crore each to PM CARES.

This apart, ArcelorMittal said all its employees will continue to receive salary for their work during the lockdown period. The Indian companies will support daily meals of over 5,,000 besides providing food kits to over 30,000 people.

The companies will also augment ambulance services and set up care centres close to its production facilities. They will also share knowledge on preventive measures and provide sanitation kits and PPE (personal protective equipment) in the communities it operates.

‘None immune’

Lakshmi N Mittal, Chairman, ArcelorMittal Group, said Covid-19 is having significant repercussions with no country being immune, and for those like India, with a vast population and at critical point in its development, the impact could be very serious.

Governments, companies and citizens must work together to pool their resources, to ensure every action is taken to combat the pandemic as swiftly as possible, he said.

“Citizens across India have shown extraordinary dedication, bravery and compassion in this moment of singular crisis and they deserve our support and the gratitude of the nation,” said Mittal.