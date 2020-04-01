ArcelorMittal to contribute ₹100 crore to PM CARES

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra is a super-sized camera phone
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
The world’s largest steel producer, ArcelorMittal, which has a presence in India through two joint ventures, plans to contribute ₹100 crore to Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES Fund.
The two joint venture companies — AM/NS India, a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, and HMEL, a partnership between Hindustan Petroleum and Mittal Energy Investments — will contribute ₹50 crore each to PM CARES.
This apart, ArcelorMittal said all its employees will continue to receive salary for their work during the lockdown period. The Indian companies will support daily meals of over 5,,000 besides providing food kits to over 30,000 people.
The companies will also augment ambulance services and set up care centres close to its production facilities. They will also share knowledge on preventive measures and provide sanitation kits and PPE (personal protective equipment) in the communities it operates.
Lakshmi N Mittal, Chairman, ArcelorMittal Group, said Covid-19 is having significant repercussions with no country being immune, and for those like India, with a vast population and at critical point in its development, the impact could be very serious.
Governments, companies and citizens must work together to pool their resources, to ensure every action is taken to combat the pandemic as swiftly as possible, he said.
“Citizens across India have shown extraordinary dedication, bravery and compassion in this moment of singular crisis and they deserve our support and the gratitude of the nation,” said Mittal.
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
International entities are appealing to governments to help the airline industry paralysed by Covid-19
Along with enormous losses enormous financial losses, the sector stares at retrenchment and possible ...
The start-up aims to make investing easy and quick; has two million active monthly users
Yes, some still make the cut with relatively good rates, tax breaks and high safety quotient
You need to understand about floor space index (FSI) to figure out the built-up area on a plot
Life insurance policies are among the most important assets of an individual and play a significant role in ...
As global inventories are overflowing, prices crashed by 22 per cent in LME this year
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...