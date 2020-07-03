ArcelorMittal to invest ₹20,000 crore on capacity expansion, infrastructure in Gujarat

Getting employees to think out of the box
It was on April 1, a week into the first lockdown, when Mahindra & Mahindra announced an initiative for ...
To enhance its capacity in Gujarat’s Hazira, ArcelorMittal on Thursday committed to an additional investment of ₹20,000 crore in the State.
Steel magnet Chairman & CEO of ArcelorMittal LN Mittal announced his future expansion investments in the State during a video conference meeting with the Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday.
ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, through their joint entity — ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AMNS) — had acquired bankrupt Essar Steel India Ltd (ESIL) by paying ₹50,000 crore in December 2019, after a long-drawn legal battle at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and the Supreme Court order ruled in favour of the global steel giant.
Appraising the Chief Minister about the progress at the largest steel plant in the State at Hazira, Mittal shared progress of AMNS in June-July, when it returned to 100 per cent capacity.
In an update on investments, he informed that apart from the ongoing expansion investments of ₹5,000 crore to enhance the Hazira plant capacity to 8.6 million tonnes per annum, there will be further expansion of capacity enhancement with a capital outlay of over ₹20,000 crore on all the enabling infrastructure. These would include land availability around existing operations, Captive port, railway connectivity, incentive structure for mega investments.
He also highlighted certain aspects, including taxes linked to shipments, access to captive ports, as AMNS is the largest port-based steel plant in India and, at the current captive port, uninterrupted operations are essential. He also acknowledged the single-window support provided through the CM’s Office to be effective for smooth functioning.
The Chief Minister welcomed Mittal’s decision to further invest in Gujarat and assured that the current team at the Gujarat government will continue to welcome investments and create a favourable ecosystem for ensuring competitiveness of manufacturing industry including MSMEs.
It was on April 1, a week into the first lockdown, when Mahindra & Mahindra announced an initiative for ...
Walk, run, fly will be the credo for its SUVs and tractors, says Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director
Festive hiring cheerIndia Inc expects to see a spurt in hiring of blue-collar and entry-level workers in Q3 ...
The Britannia Marie Gold My Start Up initiative gives women entrepreneurship a needed boost
SWPs can help conservative investors get regular returns
Weak core earnings and higher NPA/Covid provisions would have dragged profits further, had it not been for the ...
Budget 2020 introduced the option for individual taxpayers to pay taxes at lower rates beginning FY21 if they ...
Merger pain may come to the fore in coming quarters
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...