Arcesium expands, opens Bengaluru office, its second in India

Arcesium LLC, a financial technology and professional services firm, has announced that it has expanded its India-based operations with the addition of a new office in Bengaluru.
The Bengaluru office is expected to commence its operations in the second quarter of 2021 with 200 employees, and plans to increase to 500 over the upcoming year.
According to Arcesium, it’s Bengaluru presence will enable the firm to leverage the IT talent pool.
“Having recently celebrated Arcesium’s fifth anniversary, we are thrilled to mark this milestone year with our expansion into a new city in India. The strategic investment into the Bengaluru office will strengthen our position in the region and boost our services capacity as we strive to meet the needs of our global clients,” said Gaurav Suri, Chief Executive Officer of Arcesium in a statement.
Arcesium’s expansion comes as the company supports it’s growth driven by its recent business expansion into Europe and Asia. It continues to recruit from the top Indian engineering and management schools.
“With the opening of our Bengaluru office, and continued growth in Hyderabad, we expect to complete 2021 with a team of more than 1,500 employees in India,” said Ranvijay Lamba, Managing Director and Head of India at Arcesium.
