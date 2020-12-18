Companies

Aries Group wins Best Brand title

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on December 18, 2020 Published on December 18, 2020

The award recognises brands, marketers who have achieved great success through innovative, effective marketing practices in the Middle East

Aries Group has received the ‘Best Brand’ title in the Middle East Branding and Marketing Leadership Awards 2020.

The Middle East Branding and Marketing Leadership Awards seek to identify and celebrate great brand building and marketing by organisations, individuals, and teams. They recognise brands and marketers who have achieved extraordinary success through innovative and effective marketing practices in the Middle East. The jury chose winners based on financial evaluation and consumer preference.

Sohan Roy, Founder Chairman & CEO of the UAE-based Aries Group, said this award came as a surprise during these unprecedented times. Within the last 23 years, Aries has grown into a conglomerate of 57 companies in 15 countries catering to the medical, media, entertainment, and marine sectors.

