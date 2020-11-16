Arjas Steel acquires Modern Steels

Arjas Modern Steel Private Limited, the wholly-owned subsidiary of specialty steel manufacturer Arjas Steel Private Limited, has signed a definitive agreement with Modern Steels Ltd, to acquire 100 per cent of all steel, heat treatment and auto component businesses of Modern Steels.

The deal will be fully consummated when all closing formalities are completed.

This strategic partnership with Arjas Steel will allow Modern Group to focus on their core auto components business whilst enabling Arjas Steel to add capabilities in North India to serve its customers in a more effective manner. Both companies aim to cooperate in the longer term in developing new grades and components, as well as offer better products and services, to their automotive customers.

Through gradual investments and efficiency improvements, Arjas Steel aims to stabilise, modernise and expand production at Arjas Modern Steel.

“The deal gives Arjas Steel a manufacturing platform in North India and enables us with additional capabilities to serve our customers in a much more effective manner,” said Sridhar Krishnamoorthy, Managing Director, Arjas Steel.

The financials of the transaction were not disclosed.

Independent of this development, Arjas Steel will continue its investments and growth strategy for its current operations at Tadipatri, Andhra Pradesh, where it operates a three lakh tonnes per year integrated plant, producing special steel bars for automotive, energy, railways and defence applications.

Arjas Steel (formerly Gerdau Steel India) is an integrated steel plant and one of the leading manufacturers of alloy steel in the country. It offers products catering to a wide range of industries.

Arjas Steel offers various carbon, alloy and micro-alloy steels in various profiles for critical applications in the automotive, energy and other sectors, in rolled, cold finished and heat treated condition.