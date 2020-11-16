Arjas Steel acquires Modern Steels

On the right trajectory: Royal Enfield’s new cruiser is built to kill
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
Arjas Modern Steel Private Limited, the wholly-owned subsidiary of specialty steel manufacturer Arjas Steel Private Limited, has signed a definitive agreement with Modern Steels Ltd, to acquire 100 per cent of all steel, heat treatment and auto component businesses of Modern Steels.
The deal will be fully consummated when all closing formalities are completed.
This strategic partnership with Arjas Steel will allow Modern Group to focus on their core auto components business whilst enabling Arjas Steel to add capabilities in North India to serve its customers in a more effective manner. Both companies aim to cooperate in the longer term in developing new grades and components, as well as offer better products and services, to their automotive customers.
Through gradual investments and efficiency improvements, Arjas Steel aims to stabilise, modernise and expand production at Arjas Modern Steel.
Also read: Gerdau Steel India is now Arjas Steel Pvt Ltd
“The deal gives Arjas Steel a manufacturing platform in North India and enables us with additional capabilities to serve our customers in a much more effective manner,” said Sridhar Krishnamoorthy, Managing Director, Arjas Steel.
The financials of the transaction were not disclosed.
Independent of this development, Arjas Steel will continue its investments and growth strategy for its current operations at Tadipatri, Andhra Pradesh, where it operates a three lakh tonnes per year integrated plant, producing special steel bars for automotive, energy, railways and defence applications.
Arjas Steel (formerly Gerdau Steel India) is an integrated steel plant and one of the leading manufacturers of alloy steel in the country. It offers products catering to a wide range of industries.
Arjas Steel offers various carbon, alloy and micro-alloy steels in various profiles for critical applications in the automotive, energy and other sectors, in rolled, cold finished and heat treated condition.
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
There is convincing recovery in some sectors, while others are not yet fully out of the woods. How are ...
Disciplined saving and investing can help achieve the desired objectives
Sensex, Nifty 50 continued to forge ahead last week; however, stay watchful
SBI (₹229.6)The stock of SBI witnessed a positive opening last week and rallied to register an intra-week high ...
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...