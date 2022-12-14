Arjas Steel Private limited, formerly Gerdau Steel India, has announced a ₹610 crore expansion plan to increase the annual capacity to 5.5 lakh tonnes from 4 lakh tonnes at its plants at Tadipatri (Andhra Pradesh) and Mandi Gobindgarh (Punjab).

The current capacity of Andhra Pradesh stands at 3 lakh tonnes, while the one in Punjab has a capacity to produce one lakh tonnes a year.

Of the planned ₹610 crore investment, the Tadipatri unit will get ₹260 crore, while the remaining ₹260 crore will be spent on the Punjab plant, a statement said.

“The expansion projects will be completed by 2025,” Sridhar Krishnamoorthy, Managing Director of ASPL, said here in a statement on Wednesday.