Arjas Steel sets up a 500-bed Covid hospital

Specialty steel manufacturer Arjas Steel in partnership with the Anantapur District Administration, has set up a 500 bed Covid Care Hospital at Tadipatri in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh.
Arjas Steel has laid an oxygen pipeline directly from the steel plant to the 500-bedded Covid care hospital, ensuring an uninterrupted oxygen supply.
This joint initiative has addressed the critical need for oxygen in the hospital and simultaneously reduced the burden on the already scarce resources of oxygen cylinders and tankers deployed to other areas in the state.
The company, as part of its production process, has an oxygen plant of Industrial grade. This is transformed for medical use under Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC).
“This joint collaboration between various arms of the Anantapur District Administration and Arjas Steel ensures that sufficient oxygen and beds are available for Covid patients. Continuous Oxygen supply was a major concern. By directly piping oxygen from our captive plant to the hospital, we have removed many of the logistic issues concerning transport. Our team has worked night and day to make this happen. This 500-bed facility is aimed at providing care for covid patients from three districts of Rayalaseema region, Anantapur, Kadapa and Kurnool.” said ASPL Managing Director Sridhar Krishnamoorthy.
In addition, Arjas Steel is looking to provide support to our nearby hospitals in Tadipatri and Anantapur in various ways for us to fight and win against this virus, he added.
Anantapur Collector Gandham Chandrudu said, “China holds world record for fastest 500- bedded Covid hospital construction as the combined efforts of the neighbouring nation could do it in just ten days. We could construct a 500- bedded Covid care hospital in just two weeks, almost on par with global standards.”
