Arkfin Investments invests USD 2 million in Akme Star HFC

Quiz
How much do you know about the history of Indian civil aviation? Test your knowledge by answering the ...
Mumbai-based financial services firm Arkfin Investments has invested USD 2 million in Akme Star Housing Finance Company, in lieu of a minority stake.
Following the deal, Arkfin Managing Director Anil Sachidanand will join Akme as a mentor.
"This is Arkfin’s first investment post operationalisation. We see this investment as strategic in nature, look forward towards mentoring Akme Star HFC in its expansion journey and building business growth backed by quality,” Sachidanand told BusinessLine.
“Arkfin intends to build a strong presence in semi-urban and rural markets across India in a phased manner," he added.
Arkfin Investments provides non-banking, insurance and allied services. A BSE-listed company, Akme Star HFC has been operational in lower and middle income customer segment in Rajasthan, since 2009.
“This investment will enable the company’s transformation through the establishment of a strong risk framework, geographical expansion through physical branches, onboarding of quality manpower and deployment of technological platforms aided by mobile applications,” Ashish Jain, Managing Director at Akme Star HFC said.
Akme Star HFC is increasing its footprints across Indore, Pune, Mumbai and Chennai markets and will soon roll out its products and services targeting first-time home buyers purchasing own homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.
"Semi-urban and rural housing story of India is still at a nascent stage. Nuclearisation of families and rapid urbanisation continues to increase the demand for housing units in these geographies. Akme Star HFC, with its risk framework and strong vintage in these markets, is well poised to cater to similar geographies in newer states as it scales up its business,” Balraj Dubey, Director at Arkfin Investments said.
How much do you know about the history of Indian civil aviation? Test your knowledge by answering the ...
Flying is really one of the safest modes of transport. Here’s some fact-checking by Ashwini Phadnis
While Delhi airport might be in the news for its modernisation, it has a rich historical past
Add noise cancellation to the world’s most popular wireless earphones
Healthy growth in core income and lower slippages are positives, but addition to stressed book and higher ...
Mr Sharma wanted to sell his flat. He invited his friends – young and old – for a brain-storming session. As ...
18-year-data do not reveal any trend in pre- or post-Samvat session
Comprehensive policies offer more protection and meet the needs of universities; those from India are cheaper
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
From mountain peaks to trails, lakes and shy bears, Tatra has them all
Sohan S Koonar’s debut novel ‘Paper Lions’ is an expansive journey through the history of post-Independence ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism