Adani group shares saw massive falls down over 18-20 per cent on the exchanges following the US authorities filing criminal indictments against billionaire Gautam Adani and others in a $265 million bribery scheme to secure solar energy schemes in India.

Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani and Vneet Jain, have been charged with conspiracies to commit securities and wire fraud and substantive securities fraud for their roles in a multi-billion-dollar scheme to obtain funds from U.S. investors and global financial institutions on the basis of false and misleading statements.

Billions of dollars of investor wealth has been wiped out as Adani group stocks. Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Power - saw huge erosions in combined market capitalisation by as much as ₹2.6 lakh crore. Moody’s Ratings said that the indictment was credit negative for the group’s companies.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission also charged Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani, executives of Adani Green Energy, and Cyril Cabanes, an executive of Azure Power Global, for conduct arising out of the “massive bribery scheme,” it said in a release.

The SEC said that during the alleged scheme Adani Green raised more than $175 million from US investors and Azure Power’s stock was traded on the New York Stock Exchange. The SEC alleged that the bribery scheme was orchestrated to enable the two renewable energy companies to capitalize on a multi-billion-dollar solar energy project that the companies had been awarded by the Indian government.

Interestingly shares of State Bank of India, one of the bankers to the group, was also down over 4 per cent in morning trades.

One immediate fallout was Adani Green Energy abandoning its plan to raise funds overseas through the issue of US dollar-denominated bonds.

“The United States Department of Justice and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission have issued a criminal indictment and brought a civil complaint, respectively, in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, against our Board members, Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani,” the statement by Adani Green Energy said.

“The United States Department of Justice have also included our Board member, Vneet Jaain, in such criminal indictment. In light of these developments, our subsidiaries have presently decided not to proceed with the proposed USD denominated bond offerings,” it said.

GQG Partners, a significant shareholder in Adani Group companies said in a statement that it was monitoring the charges brought against the Adani group and board members by the US authorities. “Our team is reviewing the emerging details and determining what, if any, actions for our portfolios are appropriate.” It said that over 90 per cent of its clients assets were in issuers unrelated to the Adani group.

Rating agency Moody’s said in a statement in reaction to the indictment, “The indictment of Adani Group’s chairman and other senior officials on bribery charges is credit negative for the group’s companies. Our main focus when assessing Adani Group is on the ability of the group’s companies to access capital to meet their liquidity requirements and on its governance practices.”