Arrobot, an aerospace and defence start-up, launched an Unmanned Guided Vehicle (UGV) for the Armed Forces that helps them in logistics, surveillance and reconnaissance in difficult terrain and environments.

The UGV made by the Hyderabad-based company can carry up to 200 kgs on top, and tug up to 600 kgs with a 30-degree view, and do multiple other functions with additional attachments.

The startup has received more than ten unique orders from MNCs and Govt of India undertakings and also plans to hire over 100 over the next year, Ravi Achanta, Co-Founder & CEO, Arrobot said in a release.

“ It’s indeed a proud moment that we stand among the select few companies in India that possess in-house expertise across all core manufacturing domains, enabling us to develop cutting-edge products in fields such as Missile Systems, Electro Optics, Jet Engines, Loitering Munitions, Drones, and more,’‘ Vamsi Vikas, Managing Director, Raghu Vamsi Group said.

The Group has developed solutions for autonomous material movement up to 5 tonnes and Aircraft Push Back for towing and tugging aircraft, the release added.

Arrobot is a startup set up by the Hyderabad-based Raghu Vamsi Group in association with Par East, a provider of autonomous solutions for manufacturing and supply chains.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit