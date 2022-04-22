WHO recommends Pfizer’s antiviral, calls for transparency on deals

Multinational drugmaker Pfizer came in for the carrot and stick from the World Health Organization, over its antiviral Paxlovid, given to mild and moderate Covid-19 patients with the highest risk of hospitalisation.

The UN health agency has strongly recommended nirmatrelvir and ritonavir, sold as Paxlovid by Pfizer, calling them “the best therapeutic choice for high-risk patients to date.”

However, the WHO said, “availability, lack of price transparency in bilateral deals made by the producer, and the need for prompt and accurate testing before administering it, are turning this life-saving medicine into a major challenge for low- and middle-income countries.”

Paxlovid will now be on the WHO’s prequalified list – making it easy for countries to adopt the drug. But, the WHO said, “generic products are not yet available from quality-assured sources. Several generic companies (many of which are covered by the licensing agreement between the Medicines Pool and Pfizer) are in discussion with WHO Prequalification but may take some time to comply with international standards so that they can supply the medicine internationally.”

At least 19 Indian companies are part of the sub-licensing deal with the Medicines Patent Pool to make the drug. The WHO has called on Pfizer “to make its pricing and deals more transparent and that it enlarge the geographical scope of its licence with the Medicines Patent Pool so that more generic manufacturers may start to produce the medicine and make it available faster at affordable prices.”

BusinessLine reached out to Pfizer on concerns raised by the WHO statement, and the response is awaited.

Paxlovid is being recommended for patients with non-severe Covid-19 who are at highest risk of developing severe disease and hospitalisation, such as unvaccinated, older, or immunosuppressed patients. And the WHO made its recommendation based on new data from two randomized controlled trials involving 3078 patients. “The data show that the risk of hospitalization is reduced by 85 percent following this treatment. In a high-risk group (over 10% risk of hospitalization), that means 84 fewer hospitalizations per 1000 patients,” the WHO said. The agency did not suggest its use in patients at lower risk, as the benefits were negligible.

End of the queue

Fearing a repeat of inequities, the agency said, it was “extremely concerned that -- as occurred with COVID-19 vaccines -- low- and middle-income countries will again be pushed to the end of the queue when it comes to accessing this treatment.”

Lack of transparency by the originator company is making it difficult for public health organizations to obtain an accurate picture of the availability of the medicine, which countries are involved in bilateral deals and what they are paying, the WHO said. Further, it added that the Pfizer’s licensing agreement with the Medicines Patent Pool limited the number of countries that could benefit from the generic production of the medicine.

The WHO also pointed out that since Paxlovid can only be administered while the disease is at its early stages; prompt and accurate testing is essential for a successful outcome with this therapy. “Data collected by FIND shows that the average daily testing rate in low-income countries is as low as one-eightieth the rate in high-income countries. Improving access to early testing and diagnosis in primary health care settings will be key for the global rollout of this treatment.”

Meanwhile, on Remdesivir

WHO also updated its recommendation on remdesivir, another antiviral medicine.

Previously, WHO had suggested against its use in all Covid-19 patients regardless of disease severity due to the totality of the evidence showing little or no effect on mortality.

Following the publication of new data from a clinical trial looking at the outcome of admission to hospital, WHO now suggests the use of remdesivir in mild or moderate Covid-19 patients who are at high risk of hospitalisation, the agency said, adding that its use in patients with severe or critical Covid-19 was currently under review.