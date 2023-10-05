Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) maker Marico’s consolidated revenue dipped on a year-on-year basis due to price corrections in the domestic portfolio over the last 18 months.

In a quarterly update, the company reported low single-digit growth in domestic volumes on a year-on-year basis for Parachute coconut oil and Saffola edible oils, and low single-digit value growth in value-added hair oils.

“Instances of rising food prices and below-normal rainfall distribution in some regions seemed to impede the anticipated recovery in rural demand. Consumption trends, particularly in rural areas, are expected to improve in H2 owing to retail inflation levels staying within RBI’s target range, hike in MSPs, healthy sowing season, easing liquidity pressures and government spending,” the company stated in an exchange filing.

The company’s international business registered a double-digit constant currency growth while the foods and premium personal care segments (including digital-first) remained on course to achieve the full-year targets, the company stated.

“We expect robust gross margin expansion on a year-on-year basis. We expect to maintain an improving trend across key performance parameters in H2, supported by a gradual pickup in volume and topline growth in the domestic business and healthy momentum in the international business, while the full-year margin guidance remains intact,” Marico stated.

