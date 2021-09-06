Arun Kumar Singh named new CMD of BPCL

After delaying the appointment of a full-time Chairman and Managing Director for a year, the government on Tuesday named Arun Kumar Singh as the next Chairman and Managing Director of privatisation bound Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL).

The appointments committee of the cabinet (ACC) approved the appointment of Singh, currently the director (marketing) at the state-run oil refining and marketing company.

The ACC also cleared the appointment of Vetsa Ramakrishna Gupta, Chief General Manager (BPCL) to the post of Director (Finance), according to a note issued by the Department of Personnel and Training.

BPCL has been without a full-time CMD after the previous incumbent super annuated on August 31 last year.

The role of director finance has been vacant since August 1 after the N Vijayagopal, stepped down from the position on July 31, upon superannuation.