Companies

Arun Kumar Singh named new CMD of BPCL

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 06, 2021

V R Gupta is new Director Finance

After delaying the appointment of a full-time Chairman and Managing Director for a year, the government on Tuesday named Arun Kumar Singh as the next Chairman and Managing Director of privatisation bound Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL).

The appointments committee of the cabinet (ACC) approved the appointment of Singh, currently the director (marketing) at the state-run oil refining and marketing company.

The ACC also cleared the appointment of Vetsa Ramakrishna Gupta, Chief General Manager (BPCL) to the post of Director (Finance), according to a note issued by the Department of Personnel and Training.

BPCL has been without a full-time CMD after the previous incumbent super annuated on August 31 last year.

The role of director finance has been vacant since August 1 after the N Vijayagopal, stepped down from the position on July 31, upon superannuation.

Published on September 06, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like