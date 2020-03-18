Companies

Arundhati Bhattacharya named Chairperson and CEO, Salesforce India

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 18, 2020 Published on March 18, 2020

San Francisco-headquartered customer relationship management software provider, Salesforce, has appointed former SBI Chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya as Chairperson and CEO, Salesforce India.

In a statement, the company said Bhattacharya will join the company on April 20, and lead its growth and expansion across the market. She will report to Ulrik Nehammer, General Manager APAC.

board of directors (appointment and change)
