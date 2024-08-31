Global professional services company Accenture has announced that Arundhati Chakraborty has been appointed the group chief executive of Accenture Operations effective on September 1, the company stated.

With over 30 years of industry experience, Chakraborty currently leads over 185,000 Accenture people across more than 125 Intelligent Operations Centers, focusing on compressed transformation through analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation.

Yusuf Tayob will become the global Communications, Media & Technology industry practices chair at Accenture after departing from his role as group chief executive of Operations. Tayob has held many leadership positions at Accenture and led the North America CMT consulting practice and the Salesforce business group in Accenture Technology.

Julie Sweet, chair and CEO of Accenture said, “With deep expertise partnering with clients to drive large-scale transformations in their operations, Arundhati is uniquely positioned to lead this critical part of our business. Arundhati’s commitment to developing talent and new services based on gen AI and automation make her the ideal leader for our Operations business.”

“With his deep industry expertise, commitment to innovation, and passion for developing people, Yusuf possesses exceptional qualities to lead our priority industry practices within CMT. I am confident that under his leadership, Accenture will continue to deliver even more value to our clients,” Sweet added.

Chakraborty and Tayob both remain on the Accenture Global Management Committee.

