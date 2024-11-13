Arvindar Singh Sahney, who heads Indian Oil Corporation’s (IoCL) petrochemicals business, will take over as the new Chairman of the state-run oil marketing company.

Sahney, who has around three decades of experience in the oil and gas sector, is currently the Executive Director (Business Development - Petrochemicals) of the country’s largest fuel retailer.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the proposal of this ministry for appointment of Arvindar Singh Sahney, Executive Director, IOC to the post of Chairman, IOC, for a period of five years with effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the post, or till the date of his superannuation, or until further order, whichever is the earliest,” a government order issued on Wednesday said.

He has extensive experience in petroleum refining, petrochemicals marketing and industry outlook. Sahney has a special focus on energy transition, decarbonisation, green hydrogen, carbon capture and petrochemical projects.

His elevation comes at a time when the country’s largest OMC is effecting a green energy transition charting into renewables, biofuels, public EV charging stations among others.

Sahney will take over the charge from IoCL Director (Marketing) V Satish Kumar, who currently holds the additional charge of Chairman.

Satish Kumar assumed the additional charge of Chairman IoCL in September 2024 after the one year extension of S M Vaidya ended in August. Vaidya, who took charge as IoCL Chairman in July 2020, retired in 2023, but was given a year’s extension.