As coal-supply crisis looms, Power Ministry reviews stocks

As coal stocks at imported coal-based (ICB) power plants in the country slipped below 10 days, Power Minister RK Singh held a high-level meeting with officials from the Centre and States to review operations at ICB plants, and urged States to import up to 10 per cent for blending purposes.

The high-level meeting was attended by Principal Secretaries and senior officials from States, Independent Power Producers and representatives of ICB plants. Union Power Secretary Alok Kumar, Additional Secretary Vivek Kumar Devangan, and the CMDs of power CPSEs were also present in the meeting held on Tuesday. It was held in wake of rising power demand, said the Power Ministry in a statement.

To ease supply crisis

To avoid long-distance transport for certain State gencos, tolling facilities will be allowed up to 25 per cent of linkage coal. Singh said this will enable States to optimally utilise linkage coal in plants near mines, as it will be easier to transmit electricity instead of coal transport to far off States. Singh directed all procurer States to ensure that ICB plants are operational at fair and reasonable tariffs. It was decided to resolve all the operational issues in ICB plants and make them fully functional.

Keeping in view the rapidly increasing demand for power, it was recommended that gencos should endeavor to import coal for blending up to 10 per cent. State-wise and genco-wise targets were fixed, and it was urged to ensure delivery of coal for blending purposes before the onset of monsoon, as domestic coal supply gets affected during rainy season.

The Railways, on Tuesday, accorded high priority to loading coal for power plants from goods shed. Sources said that it has been decided that high priority will be given to power plants for loading coal from goods shed and private washeries from April 13 to June 30 this year. High priority has also been given to ICB plants for loading from ports to the plant during the same period. This will also apply to rake supplies made in goods shed, private washeries and ports from Wednesday.

Declining coal stocks

According to the National Power Portal, of the 14 ICB power plants, 11 have critical stocks, as on April 12. Their daily stock requirement is 1.53 lakh tonnes and they have 1.48 MT stocks, which will last for 9.6 days.

In terms of percentage of actual stocks vis-a-vis their normative requirement, four plants have zero stocks (non-operational), while four have less than 5 per cent. Besides, three plants have less than 20 per cent. That apart, three plants are running on 46 per cent, 84 per cent and 125 per cent, respectively.

As of March 2022, the 14 ICB power plants with an installed capacity of 16,730 megawatts (MW) were cumulatively running on a plant load factor of 26.2 per cent. Of these, five are at zero, while two have a PLF of less than 10 per cent. That apart, four plants are running at below 50 per cent PLF, whereas another three are at more than 50 per cent.

In terms of coal stocks, the plants have a stock of 1.48 MT, which is around 37 per cent of their normative stock requirement.

Coal imports

Coal imports have been consistently heading south since FY20 — from 248.54 MT in FY20 to 215.25 MT in FY21. During April-January period in FY22, coal imports fell further to 173.32 MT, against 180.56 MT during the same period a year-ago. Inbound shipments by the power sector also fell from 69.22 MT in FY20 to 45.47 MT in FY21. During April 2021-January 2022 period in FY22, inbound shipments shrunk to 22.73 MT, against 39.01 MT a year ago.