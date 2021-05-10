As demand soars, health & wellness brands expect 35-50% revenue growth in FY22

Riding on soaring sales of flagship products with the second wave of Covid-19, Health & Wellness firms are expecting a 35-50 per cent revenue growth in FY 2022.

Maheshwari Pharmaceuticals India Ltd (MPIL), a 25-year-old ayurvedic herbal pharma company based in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, sold five million units of its flagship product Amastha Awaleha (AA) in FY21 — up from 3.5 million units the previous fiscal, contributing to 20 per cent of the company’s revenue of ₹36.5 crore.

The product, available in three variants and priced at ₹220-385 is described by the company as a ‘lung tonic’ for chronic bronchitis, bronchial asthma and COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) which is prescribed by doctors.

Testing & patents

“With the second Covid wave, spurring demand for traditional medicines, we expect a turnover of ₹50 crore led by AA this fiscal,” said Nikhil Maheshwari, Director of Operations at MPIL, which offers a range of 300 herbal products, of which 200 products have been certified by the Ministry of Ayush.

All products are available pan India on its own website, Amazon, Flipkart and 1mg.

Nisarga Biotech, which offers 40 natural therapeutic products for chronic diseases, recently launched Nisarga Neem capsules at ₹450 for 60 capsules on its website and on Amazon.

“We conducted double-blind, placebo-controlled, clinical trials last year when the pandemic broke out in collaboration with All India Institute of Ayurveda, New Delhi and ESIC Medical College and Hospital Faridabad for prevention of Covid-19 with comparable efficacy to Vaccines.

“The trials have concluded successfully and our patent-pending Neem formulation has proven to be an effective antiviral with a preventive efficacy rate of 55 per cent,” said Girish Soman, founder CEO, Nisarga Biotech Pvt Ltd.

Online health & wellness brand Gaia saw its sales double in FY21 and FY 22 (April) after the lockdown, led by steep demand for its Muesli range, Health capsules and Green Teas. “We are expecting 40-50 per cent growth in revenue this fiscal as demand continues to rise” said Dolly Kumar, founder Director, Gaia.

Revenue boost

Kapiva, a modern Ayurvedic nutrition brand which exited FY21 with ₹65 crore expects to exit this fiscal at ₹150 crore, backed by robust demand for its immunity products.

“This sharp increase in revenue run rate we expect this fiscal is linked to demand for our flagship juices range that helps to boost immunity and a slew of new products we will be launching over the course of this fiscal,” said Shrey Badhani, co-founder of Kapiva.