As exports decline, Steel Ministry seeks details from industry to reconsider duty policy

The Steel Ministry has sought a detailed presentation and additional information from the industry on various issues relating to exports, that include product categories that have been impacted post imposition of duty and also the future demand outlook of the commodity.

At the meeting held last week (August), presentations were made on “product wise details” that includes “HS code 4-digit level or more”, “analysis of capacity, production, demand and export” for “consideration of removal of export duty”.

“Presentations... were made before the group (on) product-wise HS code analysis for consideration of removal of export duty,” the minutes of the meeting noted. Some “additional note/presentation” were sought on the “dynamic market conditions where exports could alter industry from being a price taker to a price maker, due to change in demand and supply conditions”.

BusinessLine has reviewed the minutes.

Demand, price expectation

Details have also been asked on domestic demand expectations with increased spending in infrastructure and capex; the expected increase in price of raw materials that include iron ore and coking coal and the international steel production outlook–that may be muted.

Steel demand is generally expected to follow seasonal patterns and post Q2 (September-end) demand is expected to rise. The period following the monsoons, coupled with festive season are generally seen as a better time.

At the meeting, it was also noted that export possibilities appear to be limited due to import barriers in certain countries and lower costs elsewhere. Accordingly, more details on this were sought.

Protecting domestic players

India, it may be recalled, imposed a hefty export duty on steel, steel-making raw materials and intermediaries so as to rein in rising prices and preserve domestic demand. Duty charges vary from 15 per cent for steel exports to around 50 per cent iron-ore (including concentrates). The duties continue to be in effect from May 22.

Incidentally, the industry, over the last few months, has been pointing out that a combined impact of the duty and demand pressure in international markets because of recessionary impact have hit exports. Indian offerings have turned costlier post duty and exports have been falling month-on-month, since April this year.

50% fall in export

In July, India turned net importer of steel with 0.44 million tonne (mt) of steel coming into the country; while 0.38 mt of finished steel was exported. For the April to July period, India’s export of finished steel was 2.5 mt, a near 50 per cent fall y-o-y over the 5.06 mt it reported during the same period last fiscal.