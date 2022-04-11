As India resumes international flying, we look to expand our presence: Rhett Workman, American Airlines

Amercian Airlines re-launched services in India in October 2021 and have since then offered daily flights between New York (JFK) and New Delhi (DEL). With India opening up international flights – to and from the country, the company is planning to “deepen” its footprint here.

In an e-mailed interview to BusinessLine, Rhett Workman, Managing Director – Europe, Middle East and Asia Operations at American Airlines, talks about their India plans, impact of ATF and how the airlines is manoeuvring restrictions on flying over airspaces that has come up post Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Excerpts:

What is American’s current outlook on India as international flight resumptions happen?

American Airlines has a daily service between New York (JFK) and New Delhi (DEL) and as India resumes international flying, we will expand our presence there. We are deepening out partnership with IndiGo and plans are afoot to launch new service between Seattle (SEA) and Bangalore (BLR) later this year.

When do you expect India operations to be back at pre-Covid levels?

We re-entered India in October 2021 because of customer demand for service to the country. We remain confident that the market will strongly recover.

What is the impact of closure of Russian airspace on operations to India? Any route cancellation or change in flight plan due to that (for India ops)?

Out of an abundance of caution, American made the decision to re-route our Delhi, India (DEL)–JFK flight in mid-February, ceasing our overflight of Ukrainian airspace, nor are we currently using Russian airspace for any international flying.

The FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) has instituted a NOTAM prohibiting overflight of Ukraine, Belarus and areas of Russia along the Ukrainian border — areas in which American Airlines does not currently have operations.

We continue to monitor the conflict closely and are coordinating with the administration, FAA and other inter-agency partners.

What is the impact of increasing ATF prices on demand?

In recent weeks, the price of crude oil has risen significantly and as a result the company has experienced an increase in the price of jet fuel. Using the forward fuel curve as of March 10, 2022, the company now expects to pay an average of between $2.73 and $2.78 per gallon of total jet fuel (including taxes) in the first quarter.

As of date (March 15), the company does not have any fuel hedging contracts outstanding to hedge its fuel consumption. As such, and assuming it does not enter into any future transactions to hedge its fuel consumption, we will continue to be fully exposed to fluctuations in aircraft fuel prices.

In addition, the company now expects its first quarter capacity to be down 10 to 12 per cent (compared to the first quarter 2019) versus the company’s previous guidance of down 8 to 10. First quarter total cost per available seat mile (CASM) excluding fuel and net special items is expected to be up approximately 11 to 13 per cent versus the company’s prior guidance of up approximately 8 to 10 per cent.

This increase in CASM excluding fuel and net special items is primarily driven by lower than planned capacity and costs associated with two winter weather events in Dallas / Fort Worth.

The improvement in revenue is expected to more than offset the increases in fuel and other expenses in the quarter. We currently expect to end the first quarter with total available liquidity of above $15 billion, comprising of unrestricted cash and investments and undrawn capacity under revolving credit facilities.

We have also made this disclosure to the bourses too.