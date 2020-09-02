As Indians take to self-grooming, Philips India to ramp up DIY segment

As an increasing number of people take to self-grooming, Philips India plans to ramp up the “relevant” portfolio of personal care devices, mostly, in the DIY (do it yourself) segment.

Expansion will see the company enter new categories, such as hair clippers, while offerings will also be spread across premium price points, like the ‘SenseIQ’ range.

Philips India, part of the Dutch major Royal Philips, has seen changed grooming requirements with people staying away from salons and spas. Similarly, there's a preference for “cooking at home”. This has helped consumer sentiment recovery in categories like personal care products including beard trimmers, shavers, epilators, and in smaller kitchen appliances including air-fryers and OTGs (oven toaster grillers).

Sentiments are “positive” across some categories, and new requirements — such as vacuum cleaners and air purifiers — are emerging.

According to Gulbahar Taurani, Vice-President, Personal Health, Philips Indian Subcontinent, there has been a 60-70 per cent increase in demand for DIY devices like trimmers and epilators. Pent-up demand and changes in consumer behaviours were evident. A 40-50 per cent rise has been witnessed in demand for OTGs and air-fryer categories. Philips has seen “similar, if not better” growth in these, said Taurani.

“Demand recovery is better than pre-Covid levels. And the DIY device segment is finding greater traction. I see a positive momentum with better demand in July and August. We have hope that there will be good demand in the festival season ahead,” he told BusinessLine.

Philips has 90 years of presence in India as a brand, and the country continues to be amongst its fastest growing geographies.

Sustainable trend

While some market insiders say DIY devices are not a sustainable trend for the long term, Taurani disagrees. He points out to trimmers as a case study. The segment, which Philips created single handedly in the country, was witnessing traction pre-Covid. New variants were also being launched with MNCs and other Indian brands already vying for market share. Post the lockdown, the frequency of usage of such devices has only gone up, while new users have started adopting it, he observed.

Accordingly, the company will not be shying away from making spends (in DIY devices or small kitchen appliances). Digital spends have more than doubled and Philips India is open to adopting an “online first” approach for new launches. Offline presence is also being strengthened.

“Increased consumption across digital channels is happening now,” Taurani said, adding that in categories like air-fryers it had invested “continuously for over two years” (2013 - 2015) to grow the segment.

Further localisation

Philips is also firming up plans for further localisation of production. It has its own manufacturing facility in Chennai and a third-party unit in Himachal Pradesh. Some of the smaller kitchen appliances like steam irons, mixers and mixer-grinders are already manufactured in India and exported as well.

Offerings like beard trimmers and other offerings in the male grooming segment are mostly imported. “We are looking at firming up the next phase of localised production,” he said.