Ascendion, the US-based AI-powered software engineering, launched its GenAI Studio in Chennai on Monday to work on Generative AI. This is the company’s first such studio globally, said Karthik Krishnamurthy, CEO of Ascendion.

The Chennai studio is part of Ascendion’s six major innovation hubs in India and Monterrey, Mexico, builds on these successes by fostering creativity, learning, and collaboration. This new space will amplify client impact and drive growth by leveraging the high-quality GenAI talent in the Chennai area, he told newspersons.

Thousands of “Ascenders” are already delivering business impact with GenAI solutions. (Some examples include: deploying AI models 30 per cent faster for a tech giant; accelerating content creation by 40 per cent for a hardware leader; and tripling go-to-market velocity for a Fortune 50 bank.)

“Our new AI studio in Chennai is filled with expert talent, hands-on technology, and inspiration, all designed to excite, provoke, and generate applied GenAI solutions that will drive business forward and positively impact lives all over the world,” Krishnamurthy said declining to give client names.

The Experience Center is an interactive, collaborative space that allows clients to explore GenAI solutions hands-on. The Real-Time Problem Solving can be used by clients to work with Ascendion engineers to customise real-time solutions that meet their business needs.

Under Immediate Value Demonstration, clients can see how AVA+ GenAI prototypes address their challenges, providing rapid insights and ROI.