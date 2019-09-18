ASG Eye Hospitals secures Rs 308 crore led by Foundation Holdings

ASG Hospitals, a chain of eye-care hospitals, has secured a funding of ₹308 crore led by Foundation Holdings, a global investment firm.

“This investment will allow ASG Hospitals to pursue organic and inorganic expansion strategies to facilitate the consolidation of the highly fragmented eye healthcare services sector, a $4.4 billion opportunity in India alone,” Aakash Sachdev, Managing Director of Foundation Holdings, said in a statement. “Our focus is to invest in market segments that are under served and where our investment can result in a social impact, while providing economic returns,” he added.

The company was advised by ICICI Securities and AZB & Partners for this investment.

Founded in 2005, ASG Hospitals is backed by Sequoia Capital and Investcorp. It has treated over 5 million patients since its inception across its 33 centres in India, Africa and Nepal.